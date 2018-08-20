KFC ask fans for chicken-themed band names for mock Reading and Leeds Festival - and the suggestions are hilarious

Have your say

Wings Of Leon? Hannah Wants...Chicken? System of a Double Down? 11 Secret Herbs and Spice Girls.

Ok, this is getting a little ridiculous now.

But what is it all in aid of?

Well, global chicken restaurant KFC have reached out to fans on Twitter after launching a poultry-themed festival online, aptly named "Breading and Leeds Festival".

They've asked their followers to come up with band names incorporating the most well-known aspects of the restaurant into real bands' names.

And there's been some hilarious suggestions so far.

@airdyyyy94 offered up "System of a Double Down" while "11 Herbs and Spice Girls" by @ryanstoptryan was a favourite in the YEP office.

You can join in the light-hearted fun ahead of this weekend's Leeds Festival on Twitter using the hashtag #KFCaBand.