KFC are inviting chicken lovers to cook the food themselves at this Leeds restaurant

Ever fancied learning how to cook real KFC chicken?

The Hunslet outlet of the fried chicken chain is inviting fans into its kitchens as part of an exclusive behind-the-scenes access event.

For £5, you can spend time observing how the Original Recipe chicken is prepared and even make your own burger on Saturday March 30.

You'll be able to have a go at hand-breading, frying and burger-building - and be challenged to see if you can work at a fast pace.

At the end of the session, you'll be able to eat the burger you've created alongside chicken, fries, a side and a drink. You'll also receive a KFC-branded apron and hat.

All profits go to the company's charity, the KFC Foundation.

The Open Kitchen events have been running annually since 2017, and 100 restaurants across the UK are taking part. Hunslet is the only Leeds outlet involved.

You must buy a ticket in advance to take part - visit www.kfc.seetickets.com.