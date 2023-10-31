Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54

Kentmere Approach fire: Crews rush to tackle blaze at home in Seacroft, Leeds, as man treated by medics

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a fire at a home in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 31st Oct 2023, 09:53 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 09:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fire and ambulance crews rushed to the scene of the blaze on Kentmere Approach in the Seacroft area shortly before 5pm.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We sent three crews (Killingbeck, Moortown and Leeds) plus the aerial ladder appliance from Wakefield.

“This was a fire in a first floor bedroom which was extinguished by crews.

“One person was treated by colleagues at Yorkshire Ambulance Service.”

Related topics:LeedsFireYorkshire Ambulance ServiceWakefield
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us