Kentmere Approach fire: Crews rush to tackle blaze at home in Seacroft, Leeds, as man treated by medics
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a fire at a home in Leeds.
Fire and ambulance crews rushed to the scene of the blaze on Kentmere Approach in the Seacroft area shortly before 5pm.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We sent three crews (Killingbeck, Moortown and Leeds) plus the aerial ladder appliance from Wakefield.
“This was a fire in a first floor bedroom which was extinguished by crews.
“One person was treated by colleagues at Yorkshire Ambulance Service.”