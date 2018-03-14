Keira Knightley, Ralph Fiennes and Matt Smith film new movie in village near Leeds

The peaceful village of Boston Spa sprang to life today when Hollywood stars arrived in the area for a film shoot.

Producers of Official Secrets - which stars Keira Knightley, Ralph Fiennes, Matt Smith and Matthew Goode - have chosen the village between Leeds and Wetherby for filming.

Fake snow had to be brought in by film crews to replicate winter scenes, one of which involved the Pirates of the Caribbean and Atonement star running to a car on Church Street.

The political thriller tells the story of Katharine Gun, a British GCHQ translator who leaked secret documents about US activities ahead of the Irag invasion in 2003 to the media. She was later arrested and charged under the Official Secrets Act, but the case was dropped. She became a cause celebre when celebrities such as actor Sean Penn supported her case.

Knightley will play the lead role, with The Crown and Doctor Who star Matt Smith as journalist Martin Bright.

A number of local extras were recruited to appear in the movie.