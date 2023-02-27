Keighley Road crash: Huge police car crash in Bradford causes damage to row of buildings
Police are currently at the scene of a crash in Bradford involving two police cars.
Emergency services were called to a scene on Keighley Road overnight after two police cars were involved in a crash that caused damage to a nearby building. The road remains closed this morning whilst the building is made safe by British Gas, Bradford Council and emergency response teams.
The crash is being treated as a damage only collision with no injuries reported.
West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Police are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on Keighley Road involving two police vehicles.
“The collision has caused damage to a building, the road remains closed whilst the building is made safe. This is being treated as a damage only collision.”