Emergency services were called to a scene on Keighley Road overnight after two police cars were involved in a crash that caused damage to a nearby building. The road remains closed this morning whilst the building is made safe by British Gas, Bradford Council and emergency response teams.

The crash is being treated as a damage only collision with no injuries reported.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Police are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on Keighley Road involving two police vehicles.

The scene on Keighley Road this morning. Photo: Ansar Javed