Keighley Road crash: Huge police car crash in Bradford causes damage to row of buildings

Police are currently at the scene of a crash in Bradford involving two police cars.

By Abi Whistance
26 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 10:49am

Emergency services were called to a scene on Keighley Road overnight after two police cars were involved in a crash that caused damage to a nearby building. The road remains closed this morning whilst the building is made safe by British Gas, Bradford Council and emergency response teams.

The crash is being treated as a damage only collision with no injuries reported.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Police are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on Keighley Road involving two police vehicles.

The scene on Keighley Road this morning. Photo: Ansar Javed

“The collision has caused damage to a building, the road remains closed whilst the building is made safe. This is being treated as a damage only collision.”

