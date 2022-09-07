Keighley resident David was a pedestrian when he was in collision with a silver Toyota Yaris in Fell Lane, close to the junction with Oakworth Road at around 2.24am on Sunday, September 4.

He was taken to hospital and but sadly died a short time later.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the incident and is appealing for anyone who witnessed it, or the movement of the vehicle or pedestrian immediately prior to it, to contact them on log 101, or by using the LiveChat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting reference 13220487388.

David Follon was killed in the crash.