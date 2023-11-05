Karen Plumb: Police appeal to find missing Leeds woman
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing Leeds woman.
Karen Plumb was last seen in the Harewood area at about 5pm on Thursday, November 2, in her white Citroen C4 registration, DY16 GJG.
The 60-year-old is described as white, of medium build, with blonde, straight hair.
A number of enquiries remain ongoing to locate Karen and officers are very concerned for her welfare.
Anyone who has seen or has information about her whereabouts to contact Leeds CID on 101 referencing police log 1848 of November 2.
Information can also be given online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat