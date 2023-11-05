Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Karen Plumb: Police appeal to find missing Leeds woman

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing Leeds woman.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 5th Nov 2023, 07:29 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 07:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Karen Plumb was last seen in the Harewood area at about 5pm on Thursday, November 2, in her white Citroen C4 registration, DY16 GJG.

The 60-year-old is described as white, of medium build, with blonde, straight hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A number of enquiries remain ongoing to locate Karen and officers are very concerned for her welfare.

Most Popular
Karen Plumb.Karen Plumb.
Karen Plumb.

Anyone who has seen or has information about her whereabouts to contact Leeds CID on 101 referencing police log 1848 of November 2.

Information can also be given online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Related topics:PoliceLeeds