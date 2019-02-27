Kaiser Chiefs reveal three new support acts for summer show at Leeds United’s Elland Road ground

Picking the right line-up has proved a tricky task for many a manager at Elland Road over the years.

But thankfully the lads from Kaiser Chiefs have had no such selection headaches while planning their big day out in LS11 this summer.

The Leeds indie rockers have previously announced The Vaccines and The Sherlocks as two of the support acts for their Elland Road show on Saturday, June 8.

And today three more names were added to the bill for the gig, which forms part of Leeds United’s centenary celebrations.

Gaz Coombes, Mercury Prize nominee and former frontman with Britpop favourites Supergrass, is one of the new acts to have joined the line-up.

Also confirmed today were two hotly-tipped local bands in the shape of Wakefield’s Skinny Living and Leeds’s Marsicans.

And the Kaisers say they are “really happy” with their supporting cast, as the countdown now begins in earnest to a day that promises to be one of the city’s biggest parties of the year – particularly if United are basking in the glow of promotion back to the Premier League

Bassist Simon Rix told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It’s good to have a nice mix of artists we have loved for a long time and some new bands on there.

“We are really happy to have some new talent from Leeds playing so everyone should get there early.

“Depending what happens with the next 12 games, we also hope to be able to add a few exciting extras to the bill to celebrate a memorable year for Leeds United and for the band.”

Marsicans guitarist and vocalist James Newbigging said: “Playing at Elland Road is a pretty huge deal for us.

“Growing up in Leeds, we’ve been to many a game there. I remember being at the AC Milan match when I was a kid. But performing there in a band, it’s going to be a very surreal day.”

This summer’s show will come more than a decade after the Kaisers played Elland Road for the first time, with 35,000 fans packing into the stadium in May 2008 for a triumphant headlining set that featured much-loved tracks such as Ruby and I Predict A Riot.

They also rocked the ground as part of the build-up to Leeds boxer Josh Warrington’s world title fight against Lee Selby last May.

Tickets for this summer’s concert are on sale now, visit www.seetickets.com or www.lunatickets.co.uk for further information.

United’s centenary proper falls in October, with a number of other events said to be in the pipeline to mark the milestone.

The Whites have also unveiled a centenary-inspired redesign for the club crest which will be worn on their shirts during the 2019/20 season.

United have said they hope the Kaisers gig will help re-establish Elland Road as a “recognised major concert venue”,