Just one in 116 obese people in Yorkshire have access to weight loss medications like Mounjaro, Wegovy and Saxenda in the latest NHS postcode lottery.

New analysis reveals stark regional disparities in access to the drugs. On average 1 in 345 obese people in England have access to the drug but it varies widely region to region. The current drug types ‘proved to be safe and effective’ (source NHS) include liraglutide (Saxenda), semaglutide (Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro).

Meanwhile, 27% of people in the Yorkshire and Humber region are unaware that weight-loss medications are available through the NHS and know what the eligibility criteria is. Nearly half (42%) believe only those who can afford private healthcare can access the drugs.

The referral data and a national survey from Oviva, the largest weight-loss treatment provider to the NHS, demonstrates a two-tier healthcare system where access depends on where someone lives or their ability to pay privately.

The impact of these restrictions is evident, says the research, as people are unaware that treatment should be available to them, have never been offered treatment despite NICE guidelines, and believe there are stark inequalities across the country.

Over a third (36%) of those who consider themselves obese and eligible for weight-loss medications, such as injections, have ever had this option offered on the NHS. Nearly half (42%) of people in Yorkshire and the Humber believe that only those people who can afford private healthcare have access to the most effective weight-loss treatments.

The research says local NHS organisations are imposing additional restrictions at random to cut costs, creating a two-tier health system where access depends on postcode or ability to pay. Over three-quarters (79%) believe that higher-income households are more likely to be able to access weight-loss medications than those on lower incomes.

Yet more than half (57%) would likely use NHS weight-loss medications as part of a plan including lifestyle support, fewer than 1 in 5 (14%) would pay privately to access weight-loss medications. Meanwhile, three in four (74%) people believe the NHS should make weight-loss medications available equally across all parts of the UK. And 4 in 10 (40%) believe NHS access to weight-loss medications depends more on where you live than on who needs treatment.

National guidance states patients with a BMI of at least 35, or 30 with a related condition, should be able to access these drugs. Yet NHS Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) - local organisations responsible for commissioning health services in their areas - are imposing additional restrictions at random to cut costs. Some require a BMI of 35 with one rare co-morbidity such as waiting for an organ transplant, or in the most restrictive ICBs – a BMI of over 40 with four ‘qualifying’ co-morbidities including hypertension, dyslipidaemia, obstructive sleep apnoea, cardiovascular disease, and type 2 diabetes.

It is indefensible that where you live or what you earn decides whether you can access life-changing weight loss medication on the NHS. The postcode lottery exposed by our data is leaving thousands behind, just 1 in 116 obese people in Yorkshire and the Humber can access weight loss jabs on the NHS. We urgently need national action to ensure everyone who meets the criteria can get the support they need, no matter their postcode or bank balance. Anything less is failing patients and fuelling the obesity crisis Martin Fidock, Managing Director, Oviva

The report says expanding access to these medications is the only way forward to tackle the obesity crisis - while also reducing unemployment and boosting the economy. The government and NHS should relax the current eligibility criteria so more obese people can access weight loss treatments – including medications and behavioural support - while ensuring this criteria is enforced equally across the country. Obesity costs the economy £98 billion and people living with obesity are twice as likely to be off sick.

Oviva research shows patients on weight loss drugs took a third fewer days off due to ill health and after six months of treatment, the proportion of patients taking no sick leave at all increased from 63% to 77%.The findings suggest the rollout of weight-loss jabs more widely on the NHS could lead to a dramatic reduction in the number of sick days across the economy.

Strand Partners’ specialist research team conducted a nationally representative online survey of 2,003 people between 26/08/2025 – 28/08/2025. The survey was representative by age, gender and NUTS 1 region. Strand Partners is a member of the British Polling Council and abides by its rules.