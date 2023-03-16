A statement issued by West Yorkshire Police confirmed they received a call just before 11am today (Thursday 16 March) about a teenage boy who needed an emergency response, and that he had been taken to hospital for further treatment.

Jump Inc, which is located in Benyon Park Way in Holbeck, told the YEP they will remain closed for the rest of the day, but suspect they will reopen tomorrow (17 March). A Jump Inc representative said that any further delay to the reopening of the park would be posted on their social media pages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The YEP also spoke to local businesses in the area, with one stating that they were still “in the dark” about what happened this morning. “I think [emergency services] left at around lunch time,” one business owner said. “We saw [emergency services arriving] as [Jump Inc] is close to our office, but other than that we’re not sure.”

Jump Inc closed earlier today after emergency services were called to assist a teenage boy

Other businesses said they were not aware of the emergency incident this morning, and that little to no disruption had been caused by the presence of emergency services earlier today.