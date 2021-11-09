Joshua Edington: Police find body in search for missing Wakefield man
Police searching for missing 23-year-old Joshua Edington from Wakefield have found the body of a man.
Officers and search teams located the body of a man in Fall Ings Lock, Wakefield on Monday afternoon. (November 8)
The death is not being treated as suspicious and enquiries remain ongoing by Wakefield CID.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Joshua’s family have been made aware of the development and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time."
************
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you'll see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe