Joshua Edington: Police find body in search for missing Wakefield man

Police searching for missing 23-year-old Joshua Edington from Wakefield have found the body of a man.

Officers and search teams located the body of a man in Fall Ings Lock, Wakefield on Monday afternoon. (November 8)

The death is not being treated as suspicious and enquiries remain ongoing by Wakefield CID.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Joshua’s family have been made aware of the development and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time."

