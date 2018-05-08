Job skills centre plan for Leeds

A neglected building is set to be transformed into an education and training centre in Leeds.

A planning application has been submitted to Leeds City Council which would see the property at 256-258, within the Dewsbury Road Shopping Centre, turned from what was retail space into a centre providing a range of computerised online learning, and traditional vocational classroom based courses for a range of people.

The applicant, Miss L Miah, says if plans are given the go-ahead there will be investment into the appearance of the building, which once housed a solicitor’s firm, inside and out as it has since fallen into a state of neglect and disrepair.

The services and courses are going to be aimed at the local community all within walking distance from the property. Other customers will be sought via the Internet and tele-sales according to documents submitted with the application.

The new venture will generate two full and two part time jobs and will be open from 8am to 9pm Monday to Sunday to allow for adult education classes to take place in the evenings.

The applicant said: “The proposal will provide much needed new investment in a new business to sustain the viability and vitality of the Dewsbury Road Centre.

“In terms of business, this will help to meet the needs of locals in a very sustainable and accessible location with the inner city area of City and Hunslet ward.

“Not only will it provide economic growth but it will also provide an enhanced look and feel of the local area.”