Jewellers activate smoke system as 'erratic' man makes threats in Leeds city centre

A man who was acting erratically and making threats in Leeds city centre has been arrested after staff at a high street jewellers raised the alarm.

Police were called just before 10am today (Friday, September 7) to reports of a man acting erratically on The Headrow before further calls were made regarding a man causing damage in Herbert Brown jewellers.

Staff raised the alarm by setting off the anti-robbery smoke system before the 44-year-old man was arrested and taken for a mental health assessment.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Shortly before 10am today police started to receive calls about a man making threats and acting erratically in The Headrow in Leeds city centre.

"A further report was received of a man causing damage at a jewellers shop in The Headrow prompting staff to activate an anti-robbery smoke system.

"Officers attended the shop and arrested a 44-year-old man. He has been taken from the scene by ambulance for a mental health assessment.

"No-one was injured."

