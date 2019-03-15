Jet2 have confirmed how their flights from Leeds Bradford Airport will be affected by Brexit

Have your say

Leeds-based airline Jet2 have released details of how their flight schedule will be affected by Brexit.

The budget carrier, which flies to over 40 destinations from Leeds Bradford Airport, is taking bookings for flights into EU airspace this spring and summer.

They have now confirmed that they have received government assurance that flights can continue as normal regardless of the outcome of Brexit negotiations.

The Brexit uncertainty had threatened to impact upon Jet2's biggest-ever 2020 summer schedule, which has seen an increase in flights on popular routes from Leeds Bradford and the introduction of three new destinations - Bourgas in Bulgaria, Izmir in Turkey and Chania on the Greek island of Crete.

A spokesman for Jet2 said:-

"“The UK government has confirmed that flights to our EU holiday destinations will continue just as last year, providing assurance that, whatever the outcome of Brexit, holidaymakers can continue to book holidays with confidence."

Jet2's huge summer programme for 2020

- Extra services to the Canary Islands, including eight weekly flights to Tenerife

- Up to three daily flights to popular holiday spots Malaga, Alicante, Faro, Palma and Ibiza

- Daily flights to Antalya and increased services to other Turkish airports including Bodrum, Dalaman and new destination Izmir

- Five flights a week to Heraklion on Crete, and a new weekly service to Chania. Increased services to Corfu, Kefalonia, Kos, Rhodes and Zante

- Four weekly services to both Larnaca and Paphos in Cyprus

- Extra flights to Pisa, Verona, Rome, Naples and Venice in Italy

- Extra weekly departure to Dubrovnik in Croatia, three flights to Split and two to Pula

- Two weekly flights to new destination Bourgas in Bulgaria.