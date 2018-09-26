Jet2.com unveils five Leeds Bradford Airport winter ski routes

Jet2.com has today announced details of this winter’s ski programme from Leeds Bradford Airport.

The airline is operating flights to ski flights to five top ski destinations from Leeds Bradford Airport this winter.

With up to 14 weekly flights and over 70,000 seats on sale to the snow, this means the company’s ski capacity is increasing by more than 20 per cent this winter.

The ski destinations are:

Turin: Services operating every Saturday, from December 22 until mid-April.

The legacy of Turin’s 2006 Winter Olympics means that skiers can enjoy speedy transfers to well-established ski resorts such as Pila, Vars, Le Corbier and Val d’Isere. With 400km of piste at the Milky Way area alongside the stunning mountainous backdrop of the Monterosa network, there is plenty to go at.

Geneva: Up to seven weekly services – including double services on Saturday and Sunday - from 15th December running right through to mid-April, giving great choice and flexibility. The gateway to the Swiss and French Alps, Geneva opens up some of the very best ski resorts such as Tignes, Flaine, Verbier, Zermatt and the Three Valleys.

Grenoble: Services every Saturday from December 22. until mid-April, and perfectly timed for those looking to fly on the weekend.

Host of the 1968 Winter Olympics, Grenoble offers the perfect gateway to the French Alps, with over 175 incredible ski resorts nearby including Morzine, Chamonix, Chamrousse, Les Deux Alpes, Alpe d’Huez and Avoriaz.

Salzburg: Weekly Saturday services from 22nd December until mid-April, opening up the Austrian Alps and over 300 resorts including Kaprun, Mayrhofen and Obertauern.

Barcelona (Andorra): Up to four weekly services all year-round, Andorra and the Pyrenees host some of Europe’s best ski resorts including Grandvalira, La Molina, Pal-Arinsal and the mega-resort of Soldeu El Tarter.

To kick off its ski programme, Jet2.com is launching a half price ski carriage offer on ski flights to these destinations from Leeds Bradford Airport.

The promotion applies if you make a new booking until 31st October 2018, and are travelling between November 1, 2018 and April 30, 2019 on any of the above routes.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “As the only operator of ski services from Leeds Bradford Airport, we are expecting another very popular ski season thanks to our perfectly timed flights to five fantastic ski destinations. On top of that, skiers and snowboarders can now take advantage of our fantastic half price ski carriage offer, meaning they can enjoy 22kg of ski allowance for just £30 return.”