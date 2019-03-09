J26 westbound exit closed after multi-vehicle crash on Leeds M62

Have your say

The J26 Chain bar westbound exit slip is fully closed after a multi-vehicle crash on the M62 in Leeds.

Highways England have confirmed that the road will remain closed until all of the vehicle involved have been recovered.

There are long queues on the approach to the J26.

In an update on Twitter, Highways England said: "#M62 J26 #ChainBar Westbound exit slip is fully closed. @WYP_RPU @YorksAmbulance @WYFRS and #TrafficOfficers dealing with a multi-vehicle road traffic collision.

"Queues on the approach to J26, please use caution on the approach. Further updates to follow shortly."

They have advised anyone wishing to access the M606 northbound to travel to Junction 25 and turn around on the M62 Eastbound back to J26.