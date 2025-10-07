Although we expect to see more wet weather over the autumn and winter it will take significant rain over several months to refill rivers and reservoirs, without which water supplies will continue to decline. These additional permits will allow Yorkshire Water to retain their reservoir stocks for longer, so protecting that level of public supply.

We only issue a permit if we are content that there are clear plans in place to mitigate any impact on the environment, along with strong evidence from Yorkshire Water of their ongoing commitment to reduce leaks and improve water efficiency. Over the autumn and winter, we will continue to work closely with Yorkshire Water as it develops the long-term solutions necessary to protect water resources while drought conditions continue across Yorkshire.