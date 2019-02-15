It's not a parking fine - this is what it means if police leave this notice on your car

Police have been leaving these yellow warning notices on cars across parts of Leeds this week.

They look just like the little yellow and black parking fine notices guaranteed to make every motorists’ heart sink - but you won’t actually be hit with a parking charge if you get one.

Police officers in east Leeds have been leaving the look-alike notices on cars as a warning to not leave valuables in their cars.

The West Yorkshire Police Leeds East team have had increased reports of thefts and damage to cars around Cross Green Lane, Ellerby Lane, Bow Street and Railway Street.

The notices provide information reminding all owners to remove valuables from their vehicles.

A statement on the local team’s Facebook page said: “Items left on show make the vehicle more attractive to criminal opportunists. The team will continue to provide visibility patrols in the area.

“If you have any information regarding the incidents and suspects responsible please do contact us and we will act accordingly and within the parameters of the law.”

West Yorkshire Police have the following tips on their website to stop thieves targeting your vehicle.

They include:

- Do not leave items of value in the boot – some parcel shelves may not fit flush or may have dropped off centre after use, the smallest of gaps may provide an opportunity for an offender to see through

- Always remove sat-navs and their holders from the vehicle, and ensure that the sucker mark from the holder is wiped off the window

- Wherever feasible do not leave any work or business related equipment in your vehicle, especially when your vehicle is left unoccupied overnight – having such items stolen can have a serious impact on your livelihood

- If you regularly store work equipment in your vehicle overnight is there a more secure option at your place of business?

- Remove items of value from the glove box and leave it open to show that it is empty – this includes vehicle registration documentation

- If you are out shopping don’t return to the car to leave bags on your back seat and then return to the shops

- You may know that a bag or a box in your vehicle is empty or contains nothing of value, but an offender won't do and it may catch their attention

- You may want to consider additional security products depending on your vehicle – there are various solutions available to mark different parts on your vehicle, devices to assist in protecting catalytic converters and tamper proof screws for number plates. Tamper proof number plates are also available depending on budget.