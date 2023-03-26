Investigation launched as crews tackle Wakefield flat blaze involving clothes and chair
Fire crews tackled a blaze at a Wakefield flat after a chair and clothing went up in flames.
The call was made at 4.23pm on Saturday, March 25, for the property on Pinfold Grove in the Sandal area.
Crews from Wakefield, Ossett and Normanton attended, and they used four breathing apparatus and two hose-reel jets to extinguish the flames in the living room.
There were no reported injuries, but a fire investigation unit was mobilised to determine the cause. Smoke alarms were fitted and working at the time.