Internet sensation Stephanie Aird celebrates 10 years of laughs with Leeds gig

Internet sensation and a well-loved comedian Stephanie Aird is coming to Leeds.
By JC MediaContributor
Published 26th Jan 2024, 16:01 GMT
Aird is celebrating ten years of laughs with a gig at Morley United Services Club later this year.

She will perform at the club on Friday April 26, with an evening of music, comedy, tribute act games and a whole host of laughs.

Reflecting on her 10 years of fame and sharing some highlights, Aird said: “One of my many highlights is definitely selling out tickets of up-to 350.

Stephanie Aird live on stage Stephanie Aird live on stage
Stephanie Aird live on stage

“Also Opening my own cafe-bar of which I’m now opening and enjoying more regularly now after covid.”

Aird has appeared on various television shows, including Judge Rinder on ITV, Take A Hike on BBC Two and ‘The Sunshine Scammer’ also for the BBC.

“I loved Judge Rinder because we had a right laugh on the trip. I met some wonderful people and visited some beautiful places on Take a Hike. And I loved acting on the documentary. Got my teeth right into it even though it was a tiny part.”

Thanks to her funny videos about coffee shops, her partner Ian, losing weight and ranting about everyday life, Stephanie has amassed over 630,000 followers and over 60 million views, making her a well known face around the world.

Stephanie has previously performed sell out shows around the UK, including Sheffield and Leeds.

Tickets are on sale now for Friday 26th April, 2024 at https://www.wegottickets.com/stephaniesshow.

