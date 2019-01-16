Inquest into motorway death of Wakefield teenager Jamie-Lee Hudson

Have your say

A teenager died after being hit by vehicles on the M1 motorway, an inquest heard

Jamie-Lee Hudson, 18, of Gordon Street, Wakefield, had multiple injuries after an incident at junction 40 of the motorway near Wakefield on the evening of December 28.

Wakefield Coroner’s Court heard that police were called to reports of a person on the motorway at around 7.25pm.

A postmortem gave a preliminary cause of death as multiple injuries, the hearing was told.

Area Coroner Jonathan Leach adjourned the inquest as a police investigation continues.