Ings Road Wakefield: Pedestrian seriously injured in crash with van in West Yorkshire
One person has been seriously injured in a crash between a van and a pedestrian in Wakefield on Monday.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
West Yorkshire Police received reports shortly after 4.50pm today (November 27) of a crash involving a pedestrian and a van on Ings Road in Wakefield.
The pedestrian has been taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of serious injuries.
A road closure remains in place as of 6.20pm with disruption in the area likely.