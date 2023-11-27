Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Ings Road Wakefield: Pedestrian seriously injured in crash with van in West Yorkshire

One person has been seriously injured in a crash between a van and a pedestrian in Wakefield on Monday.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 27th Nov 2023, 18:23 GMT
West Yorkshire Police received reports shortly after 4.50pm today (November 27) of a crash involving a pedestrian and a van on Ings Road in Wakefield.

The pedestrian has been taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of serious injuries.

A road closure remains in place as of 6.20pm with disruption in the area likely.

