A team from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) came to the aid of 27-year-old chestnut stallion Prince after he got stuck in the roughly 4ft (1.2m) deep pit on Saturday.

The firefighters, assisted by vets and the horse’s owner, first used a digger to carve open a shallow trench close to where Prince was trapped, in Mirfield. And a stunning clip then showed four of the servicemen using a rope to help tug the stricken animal out of the hole, which thankfully emerged completely unharmed.

Damian Cameron, a technical rescue officer with WYFRS, who assisted with the operation, said: “27yr old Prince found himself in a sinkhole in Mirfield this morning. Our Tech Rescue Team worked with the owners, a vet and received valuable assistance from a local excavator to rescue Prince who escaped with no injuries.”

27-year-old horse Prince being rescued in a sink hole in Mirfield by West Yorkshire F&R's technical rescue team (Photo: WYFRS)

Social media users were quick to praise the fire crew for their valiant efforts in rescuing the horse and saving his life. One wrote: “Brilliant work as always WYFRS, saving animal life!”