In pictures: The changing face of hospitals in Leeds over the years

Plans to create two state-of-the-art hospital buildings that will “transform hospital care” in Leeds as part of an estimated £450m expansion have been revealed.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust will next week present a pre-application plan to Leeds City Council for a new “world-class” children’s hospital site opposite Millennium Square.

To celebrate we have trawled the YEP archive to bring you these nostalgic photos showcasing how NHS staff have cared for generations of people over the years.

