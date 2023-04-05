The crash happened just after 5pm on Sunday, April 2, on Denton Road in Ilkley which runs alongside the River Wharfe. Sadly the cyclist, a 59-year-old man from Ilkley, died at the scene. The man’s family have been informed about the tragic incident and are receiving support.

Two cars, a blue Audi Q2 and a white Skoda were travelling eastbound along Denton Road, near Ilkley when the collision happened. The cyclist had signalled to turn right over Denton Bridge, when the blue Audi, which was behind the white Skoda attempted to overtake, colliding with the cyclist.

Both occupants of the Audi, two men from Bradford aged 19 and 24 were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The cyclist had signalled right to turn from Denton Road and onto Denton Bridge. Photo: Google