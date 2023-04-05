Ilkley: Tragedy as cyclist dies in West Yorkshire after overtaking car crashes into him – two men arrested
A cyclist has died in West Yorkshire after being hit by a car that was trying to overtake as he was making a turn.
The crash happened just after 5pm on Sunday, April 2, on Denton Road in Ilkley which runs alongside the River Wharfe. Sadly the cyclist, a 59-year-old man from Ilkley, died at the scene. The man’s family have been informed about the tragic incident and are receiving support.
Two cars, a blue Audi Q2 and a white Skoda were travelling eastbound along Denton Road, near Ilkley when the collision happened. The cyclist had signalled to turn right over Denton Bridge, when the blue Audi, which was behind the white Skoda attempted to overtake, colliding with the cyclist.
Both occupants of the Audi, two men from Bradford aged 19 and 24 were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing to any witnesses to come forward and contact them on 101 quoting reference 12230058592.