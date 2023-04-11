News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Harry and Meghan yet to confirm attendance at King’s coronation
2 minutes ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
52 minutes ago Sainsbury’s overhauling Nectar card in move to rival Tesco Clubcard
1 hour ago NASUWT votes in favour of abolishing Ofsted after teacher’s death
2 hours ago NHS ‘cannot guarantee’ patient safety as junior doctors strike begins
2 hours ago Autumn 2024 outlined for next UK general election

Ilkley Moor Vaults: Blaze inside pub sparks 'priority' fire engine response on outskirts of Leeds

A blaze at a pub on the outskirts of Leeds has sparked a "priority" firefighter response involving specialist foam crews.

By Joseph Keith
Published 11th Apr 2023, 09:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 09:25 BST

The fire is understood to have taken place at the Ilkley Moor Vaults pub, in Ilkley. Firefighters were called to the scene in Stockeld Road, Ilkley at about 12.45am today (Tuesday).

They were responding to a report of smoke coming from a door leading "to the cellar of a public house", according to a West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service statement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ilkley Moor Vaults pub is the only bar on the road.

The Ilkley Moor Vaults pub, pictured in 2011, is understood to have been the site of the blaze.The Ilkley Moor Vaults pub, pictured in 2011, is understood to have been the site of the blaze.
The Ilkley Moor Vaults pub, pictured in 2011, is understood to have been the site of the blaze.

"On arrival crews passed a priority message to increase the attendance to 4 fire engines, and shortly after to 5, for additional personnel," the statement said.

"They confirmed this was a basement involved in fire."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crews used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the flames and positive pressure ventilation fans were used to clear the smoke. The statement added: "Specialist foam crews were also mobilised from Hunslet Fire Station due to this being a basement fire, however, they were stood down as not required prior to arrival."

Leeds