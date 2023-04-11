Ilkley Moor Vaults: Blaze inside pub sparks 'priority' fire engine response on outskirts of Leeds
A blaze at a pub on the outskirts of Leeds has sparked a "priority" firefighter response involving specialist foam crews.
The fire is understood to have taken place at the Ilkley Moor Vaults pub, in Ilkley. Firefighters were called to the scene in Stockeld Road, Ilkley at about 12.45am today (Tuesday).
They were responding to a report of smoke coming from a door leading "to the cellar of a public house", according to a West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service statement.
Ilkley Moor Vaults pub is the only bar on the road.
"On arrival crews passed a priority message to increase the attendance to 4 fire engines, and shortly after to 5, for additional personnel," the statement said.
"They confirmed this was a basement involved in fire."
Crews used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the flames and positive pressure ventilation fans were used to clear the smoke. The statement added: "Specialist foam crews were also mobilised from Hunslet Fire Station due to this being a basement fire, however, they were stood down as not required prior to arrival."