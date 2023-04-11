The fire is understood to have taken place at the Ilkley Moor Vaults pub, in Ilkley. Firefighters were called to the scene in Stockeld Road, Ilkley at about 12.45am today (Tuesday).

They were responding to a report of smoke coming from a door leading "to the cellar of a public house", according to a West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service statement.

The Ilkley Moor Vaults pub, pictured in 2011, is understood to have been the site of the blaze.

"On arrival crews passed a priority message to increase the attendance to 4 fire engines, and shortly after to 5, for additional personnel," the statement said.

"They confirmed this was a basement involved in fire."

