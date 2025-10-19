Ian Watkins performs with his group the Lost Prophets at the Glastonbury Festival | SWNS.com

A woman claims disgraced paedophile Ian Watkins asked if she and her baby daughter would be his "sex slaves".

Hannah Brown*, now 31, was just 17 years old when she struck up a conversation with the Lostprophets front man in 2012.

Convicted paedophile Watkins died after being attacked at HMP Wakefield where he was serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences.

Hannah was a "huge fan" of the band and spent her time trying to get a retweet from Watkins on X, formerly Twitter. She says he eventually noticed her tweets in 2012 and sent her a private DM with his Skype details.

I had my wits about me that I didn't go and meet him Hannah

The two began chatting and Hannah alleges Watkins soon asked her to appear on webcam - which she says she did momentarily before shutting it off.

Hannah claims he then asked her to appear on her webcam naked, before requesting she and her nine-month-old daughter come and meet him - and asked if they would be his "sex slaves".

Hannah, who works as a health care assistant, said: "I didn't realise how much it has affected me - it's really really bad. It's sickening really - it makes me physically sick.

"He used to ask me to go on the webcam. At one point I did and he was there and I panicked so I shut it off.

"He then messaged me again and asked me to go on the webcam naked. He asked if me and my daughter could come and meet him - in my head I thought 'no, I'm not doing that'.

"He asked if my baby would be able to call him dad. He asked me if we could be used as sex slaves.

"Not long after that he was arrested and then everything came out. I'm just glad in that aspect I had my wits about me that I didn't go and meet him. I don't know what would have happened."

Hannah says she was "obsessed" with Watkins and has admitted that she and her friend did consider meeting him. She said: "My friend was there at one point when he was sending me messages, and we thought about going to meet him when he asked but we didn't in the end."

*Name has been changed