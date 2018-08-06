"I want you to know I love you": Stranded Leeds woman's heartbreaking words to mum after Indonesian quake

A Leeds medium is praying for a miracle after her daughter was trapped on an Indonesian island following a devastating earthquake.

The evacuation from Gili Trawangan in Indonesia following the magnitude 7.0 earthquake. PIC: James Kelsall/PA

Katy Flay, 31, from Halton in Leeds, travelled to the Gili Islands for a holiday with her partner Steph from their temporary home in New Zealand when the disaster struck.

At least 91 people have been killed as houses were flattened and bridges toppled, authorities have said.

A subsequent tsunami warning sparked panicked scenes and tourists flocked to beaches and high ground in a desperate bid to be rescued.

Now her mum, 53-year-old psychic and medium Paula Michelle Bairstow , who is also from Leeds, doesn't know when she will get to speak with her deserted daughter again, with phone signal and electricity not guaranteed.

She told the YEP: "Her fate is in other people's hands.

"I'm praying for a miracle, Katy is frightened to death."

Paula, who works under the name Lillyanne Psychic Medium and has worked for titles such as the Sun and the Daily Express, says that she has a feeling that everything will work out.

She said: "I feel everything is going to be alright. It's going to take time, but I think everything will be OK."

Paula says the last time she spoke to Katy was on Monday morning and that she was 'scared to death' not knowing when she would be able to speak to her stranded daughter again.

"Power and signal are a big issue, there's breakdowns all the time so I don't know when I'll hear from her again.

"The last thing she said was 'I want you to know I love you.'

"The Indonesian Government haven't been very forthcoming with information so far and apparently the they're making sure the residents are safe before the tourists."

Concerns are starting to rise for the welfare of tourists and Paula says that there has already been looting and fighting.

"There's nothing to drink and nothing to eat, that's really concerning me," she added.

The magnitude 7.0 quake is wreaking destruction on Lombok and the nearby Gili islands on Sunday.

Katy had managed to speak to her brother, Ashley, telling him in a message: "Boats (are) leaving half empty as you need a ticket... no boats for everyone just selected people.

"People are punching and hitting each other."

The British Government is sending consular staff and extra flights have also been added to help holidaymakers who want to leave.