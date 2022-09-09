Hyde Park crash: Two people hospitalised after car crash in Hyde Park
Police were called to a car crash in Leeds overnight.
Emergency services were at the scene of a two car crash in the Hyde Park area in the early hours of this morning.
Both drivers were taken to hospital for further treatment.
Most Popular
-
1
What happens if Queen Elizabeth II dies in Balmoral, what is Operation Unicorn and where would she be buried?
-
2
Headingley murder: Leeds man charged with murder of his wife
-
3
Wellington Street fire: Roads close in Leeds city centre as fire crews tackle blaze
-
4
Drunken carer left two-month-old baby on her own, Leeds Crown Court told
-
5
Road-rage thug punched driver during rush hour in Leeds
Enquiries are continuing.