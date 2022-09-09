News you can trust since 1890
Hyde Park crash: Two people hospitalised after car crash in Hyde Park

Police were called to a car crash in Leeds overnight.

By Abi Whistance
Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:18 am
Emergency services were at the scene of a two car crash in the Hyde Park area in the early hours of this morning.

At 12.05am police received a report of a crash on Hyde Park Road, between a BMW and a Seat Leon.

Both drivers were taken to hospital for further treatment.

Enquiries are continuing.

