Hunt for man in red balaclava following 'threatening behaviour incident' in Leeds

Police have released CCTIV images of two men they want to speak to following an incident in Leeds last month.

West Yorkshire Police’s Firearms Prevent Team are trying to identify the men, one in a distinctive tracksuit and red balaclava, following an incident in which a man was threatened.

The second man police want to identify

The 23-year-old went into a commercial premises on Meanwood Road around 3.30pm on July 19 to try and evade two men who had threatened him.

The suspects - one of whom held what may have been a handgun - followed him in and delivered a threat before leaving.

DS Dan Burton, of the Force’s Firearms Prevent Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident and would like to speak to anyone who can identify these men who we wish to speak with.

“One of them was dressed in a red balaclava and very distinctive tracksuit so would have stood out."

Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.