Live

Hunslet fire: First pictures from huge blaze at 'eco development' in Leeds city centre - live updates

Firefighters have been called out to tackle a huge blaze at an “eco development” in Leeds city centre this morning.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 21st Sep 2023, 08:18 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 10:00 BST
A huge fire has broke out in a three-storey building in Leeds overnight. Around 1am, 10 fire engines rushed to a huge blaze inside a building in Central Place, Hunslet. The fire reportedly started on the third-storey of the building that is currently under construction.

West Yorkshire Fire and West Yorkshire Police remain at the scene although the blaze has now been reduced to just four engines. Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates on this breaking incident...

Live updates: Central Place Hunslet fire

10:40 BST

More video of the scene

Local resident St. John Cox shared the following footage with the Yorkshire Evening Post.

10:18 BST

Eco development

The fire is believed to have broken out at an ‘eco development’ which is currently under construction in the city centre.

09:46 BST

First video of the fire

Local resident Elliot Duke captured this video of the fire crews in attendance at the scene.

09:44 BST

First pictures of the fire

First pictures of the blaze are beginning to land on social media.

09:21 BST

Fire personnel reduced at the scene

04:10 - The incident is now being reduced and 4 pumps remaining in attendance.

08:45 BST

West Yorkshire Fire statement

A spokesperson for WYF&R said: “This is a timber framed house in an eco development, under construction, the fire is on the second floor. 4 breathing apparatus, 3 hose reel jets and 2 large jets in use. There proved to be no persons involved.”

08:44 BST

Police confirm road closures

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police are in attendance to assist with road closures.”

08:36 BST

Fire has been reduced

West Yorkshire Fire and West Yorkshire Police remain at the scene although the blaze has now been reduced to just four engines.

08:34 BST

Firefighters from across Leeds attend

Firefighters from Leeds Fire Station, Hunslet Fire Station, Killingbeck Fire Station, Moortown Fire Station, Morley Fire Station, Rothwell Fire Station, Ossett Fire Station and Stanningley Fire Station are all in attendance.

08:24 BST

10 fire pumps on the scene

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to the scene at 1.17am - with 10 pumps dispatched. Crews arrived within 10 minutes of the first call.

