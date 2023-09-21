Hunslet fire: First pictures from huge blaze at 'eco development' in Leeds city centre - live updates
A huge fire has broke out in a three-storey building in Leeds overnight. Around 1am, 10 fire engines rushed to a huge blaze inside a building in Central Place, Hunslet. The fire reportedly started on the third-storey of the building that is currently under construction.
West Yorkshire Fire and West Yorkshire Police remain at the scene although the blaze has now been reduced to just four engines. Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates on this breaking incident...
More video of the scene
Local resident St. John Cox shared the following footage with the Yorkshire Evening Post.
Eco development
The fire is believed to have broken out at an ‘eco development’ which is currently under construction in the city centre.
First video of the fire
Local resident Elliot Duke captured this video of the fire crews in attendance at the scene.
First pictures of the fire
First pictures of the blaze are beginning to land on social media.
Fire personnel reduced at the scene
04:10 - The incident is now being reduced and 4 pumps remaining in attendance.
West Yorkshire Fire statement
A spokesperson for WYF&R said: “This is a timber framed house in an eco development, under construction, the fire is on the second floor. 4 breathing apparatus, 3 hose reel jets and 2 large jets in use. There proved to be no persons involved.”
Police confirm road closures
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police are in attendance to assist with road closures.”
Fire has been reduced
West Yorkshire Fire and West Yorkshire Police remain at the scene although the blaze has now been reduced to just four engines.
Firefighters from across Leeds attend
Firefighters from Leeds Fire Station, Hunslet Fire Station, Killingbeck Fire Station, Moortown Fire Station, Morley Fire Station, Rothwell Fire Station, Ossett Fire Station and Stanningley Fire Station are all in attendance.
10 fire pumps on the scene
West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to the scene at 1.17am - with 10 pumps dispatched. Crews arrived within 10 minutes of the first call.