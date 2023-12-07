Huge lorry fire that closed A64 between Leeds and York caused by 'overheated brakes'
The A64 was closed in both directions last night (Wednesday) following a lorry fire between the junctions for the A1(M) and the A162 towards Tadcaster.
Diversions were in place while emergency crews dealt with the incident and pictures shared by National Highways showed that the lorry was carrying a large number of beer kegs.
The eastbound carriageway was opened at 11.30pm last night but the road wasn’t fully opened again until after 5am.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has shared further details about the incident, saying that they were called at 9.48pm and that crews from Tadcaster, York and Acomb responded to reports of a fire to a HGV.
A spokesperson said: “The fire caused 100% fire damage, and was caused by overheated brakes.
"Crews used 8 breathing apparatus, 2 hose reel jets, lighting, thermal imaging camera, and a water bowser, to extinguish the fire.”
North Yorkshire Police added that no injuries were reported.