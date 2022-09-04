Huge fire reported at factory in Leeds
Fire crews tackling a huge blaze at a factory near Leeds city centre.
By Nick Frame
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 5:12 pm
Crews were called to premises off South Accommodation Road at 3.42pm this afternoon.
It is reported that the roof and machinery are ablaze at the site.
Six fire crews are still tackling the fire which is thought to be at the Allied Glass factory, and smoke has been seen billowing across the area.
Nearby roads have been closed off including Clarence Road both ways between A61 and Sayner Lane.