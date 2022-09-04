Huge fire reported at factory in Leeds

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews were called to premises off South Accommodation Road at 3.42pm this afternoon.

It is reported that the roof and machinery are ablaze at the site.

Six fire crews are still tackling the fire which is thought to be at the Allied Glass factory, and smoke has been seen billowing across the area.

