How you reacted to Josh Warrington's astonishing title win over Lee Selby

LEEDS boxer Josh Warrington was crowned IBF featherweight champion of the world amid a superb atmosphere at Elland Road after producing a brilliant performance to defeat defending champion Lee Selby on points despite a rather mystifying split decision from the judges.

Boxing fans from around the world took to social media to heap praise on the Leeds Warrior after his enthralling battle and title win.

Here's how you reacted, along with one or two famous names, too: