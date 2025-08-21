It’s like a sci fi movie but one Leeds hospital is celebrating 1,000 Mako robotic-assisted knee and hip operations - and the next step is AI.

Nuffield Health Leeds Hospital has performed its 1,000th Mako robotic-assisted surgical procedure, for people from the local community having knee and hip replacements.

Next on the agenda for the hospital is AI diagnostics following a £200m partnership.

The Mako technology uses a robotic arm to remove damaged bone and cartilage and precisely positions the new hip or knee implant, with consultant surgeons creating a bespoke 3D model based on the patient’s anatomy.

Patients have experienced reduced pain and faster recovery times, while hospital stays are shorter, with some patients able to go home that same evening. When combined with the latest generation of joint implants, the replacement has the potential to last many years longer with better functional results.

The 1,000th surgery undertaken at the hospital was for a successful knee replacement surgery that took place in Leeds by orthopaedic surgeon, Mr James Hahnel.

He said: ““I was absolutely delighted to be asked to perform this milestone operation for the Nuffield Health Leeds Hospital. Successful hip replacements rely on recreating your anatomy to improve stability and ensure the muscles are working to their optimum length to restore performance. The Mako hip is an additional tool which helps me achieve this.”

Ken Hay, Hospital Director at Nuffield Health Leeds Hospital, said: “The precision and innovation of MAKO technology have consistently delivered excellent outcomes—helping patients recover faster, experience less pain, and return to their lives with renewed mobility.

“This achievement reflects the unwavering support and collaboration across our hospital - from our consultants and surgical teams to nursing staff and rehabilitation specialists. Together, we’ve made a meaningful difference in the lives of a thousand patients.”

The Mako technology is manufactured by Stryker and it highlights Nuffield Health Leeds Hospital’s ambition to provide local people with access to best-in-class healthcare technology. Nuffield Health also recently announced a £200 million partnership with GE Healthcare to invest in the latest AI-enabled diagnostics equipment

Nuffield Health is a not-for-profit organisation with 36 hospitals and 110 fitness and wellbeing centres.