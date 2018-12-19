How football sex abuse scandal gave former West Yorkshire Police inspector courage to talk about his own abuse

A breaking news story of the football sex abuse scandal in 2016 proved be the catalyst which led to Michael Crampton reporting his abuser to police.

The scandal involved the abuse of young players at football clubs in the United Kingdom.

The former officer said his motivation to report Jones was not to see his abuser finally get punished.

The revelations began when former professional footballers - including Andy Woodward, an ex-Crewe, Sheffield United and Bury player - waived their rights to anonymity and spoke publicly about being abused by former coaches and scouts in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Woodward talked about being abused by junior football coach and scout Barry Bennell.

Bennell was jailed for 31 years in February this year for a total of 50 offences against 12 boys.

Mr Crampton said: "I was carrying all this guilt around for years and it was worrying me."

"Andy Woodward and other professional footballers were talking about the abuse they had suffered from Barry Bennell and I broke down.

"I had an emotional response and I decided I had to do something about it.

"I knew I had to do something about it straight away or I would bury it again. That's when I contacted the police. I rang up a colleague I had come across in the course of my work. What I said was treated with respect and confidentiality.

"I needed to do the right thing and lift that burden. That guilt of failing to take action for years was like a sack of coal I had to get off my back.

"I stopped being a coward when I confronted it."

Mr Crampton said he hoped his decision to report Jones may lead to other victims coming forward.

He said: "I am absolutely convinced that there are other victims.

"When I reported this I didn't know if he was alive or dead.

"I was pretty confident that if he had a computer there would be images on it that would support what I was saying.

"I have been investigating paedophiles for 15 years. I knew if he had a computer there would be something on there.

"He has spent many years giving himself the opportunity to get his hands on boys.”

It was about finally becoming free of the burden of years of guilt and worry.

"I really do not care what happens to him - whether he goes to prison or not.

"The outcome isn't a big thing for me.

"I still admire the good 27-year-old teacher that he was in some ways. But not the old man that appears in court.

"He didn't plead guilty until the day of his trial. It was traumatic for those who had to turn up to court thinking they would have to give evidence at a trial.

"When I saw him at his trial preparation hearing he did not have the good grace to make eye contact with me.

"I hope others can find the courage to step forward and lift that burden off their shoulders.

"When people think about child abuse they think about a dark shadowy figure hanging over them.

"Abuse isn't always like that. It is not always a harrowing experience. It is about abuse of trust.

"You might come through it and think that it wasn't that bad at all.

"But the injury will be mental and psychological and will stay with you a very long time before you confront it.

"If it was a person in a position of trust, however long ago it was, it doesn't matter. Contact the police and unburden yourself."