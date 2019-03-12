Hour-by-hour forecast: This is when Storm Gareth will hit Leeds with strong winds and heavy rain

Have your say

The weather of late has turned wet and windy, with the Met Office issuing yellow weather warnings for wind to Leeds as Storm Gareth sweeps the UK.

Tuesday (12 March) will be mostly wet and windy, with some periods of cloud and sunny spells.

The evening will see strong winds pick up as Storm Gareth hits. A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is currently in place from 9pm tonight until 3pm on Wednesday (13 March).

The Met Office said: “Strong west to northwesterly winds are expected from Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday with possible transport disruption.”

What to expect from this weather warning

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

- It's likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are affected by spray and/or large waves.

Hour-by-hour forecast of when Storm Gareth will hit Leeds with strong winds.

21:00 - Heavy rain, 6C. Wind gust: 47mph

22:00 - Heavy rain, 6C. Wind gust: 47mph

23:00 - Heavy rain, 6C. Wind gust: 49mph

Wednesday (13 March)

00:00 - Heavy rain, 6C. Wind gust: 51mph

01:00 - Heavy rain, 6C. Wind gust: 51mph

02:00 - Heavy rain, 6C. Wind gust: 51mph

03:00 - Heavy rain, 6C. Wind gust: 49mph

04:00 - Heavy rain, 6C. Wind gust: 48mph

05:00 - Heavy shower, 6C. Wind gust: 47mph

06:00 - Heavy shower, 6C. Wind gust: 48mph

07:00 - Light shower, 7C. Wind gust: 48mph

08:00 - Light shower, 7C. Wind gust: 46mph

09:00 - Light shower, 7C. Wind gust: 44mph

10:00 - Sunny day, 8C. Wind gust: 46mph

11:00 - Sunny day, 9C. Wind gust: 46mph

12:00 - Sunny day, 10C. Wind gust: 46mph

13:00 - Sunny intervals, 10C. Wind gust: 44mph

14:00 - Sunny intervals, 10C. Wind gust: 43mph

15:00 - Sunny intervals, 10C. Wind gust: 41mph