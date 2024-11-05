Hospitality tech experts Barron McCann help Individual Restaurants expand across the UK

The company behind restaurant chains Piccolino and Riva Blu has heaped praise on technology partner Barron McCann, crediting the firm with being ‘instrumental’ in its ongoing success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Individual Restaurants is one of the fastest growing hospitality businesses in the country with 32 eateries, including the firm’s iconic £2m flagship Restaurant Bar and Grill in Leeds city centre.

The company employed the services of leading IT provider Barron McCann, whose clients include Papa Johns and Iceland Foods, to provide a fully managed service including help desk, installation and maintenance of its tech to help improve its operational efficiency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After 12 months of working together Individual Restaurants has praised the Derby-based firm, with Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Garton reporting that its support and expertise has contributed to the firm’s ongoing success.

Barron McCann’s Scott Watson, two members of staff from the Manchester Piccolino’s and Barron McCann’s Gary Piper

Andrew said: “In the past 12 months, Individual Restaurants has undergone an unprecedented level of transformation. As part of this significant journey, we made the strategic decision to appoint Barron McCann as our IT service provider, and we have not looked back.”

“Barron McCann's dedicated teams are integrated into our business on a daily basis, ensuring our IT is robust and reliable. This allows our own teams to focus on what we do best - providing exceptional experiences for our guests.”

“The support and expertise from Barron McCann have been instrumental in our ongoing success, and we look forward to continuing this strong partnership as we grow the business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family-run Barron McCann, which has 45 years of experience, implemented a comprehensive suite of IT services tailored to the unique needs of Individual Restaurants.

This included first line IT helpdesk support, managed services, onsite field engineering break-fix support, remote monitoring, hardware repair, preventative maintenance, hardware consultancy, procurement and installation management.

Managing Director Scott Watson said: “Individual Restaurants were looking for an end-to-end solutions partner that could deliver technology-led outcomes to support their digital transformation projects.”

“Our managed services provision, coupled with our extensive engineering coverage means we can deliver a reliable, high-quality service to their frontline teams at any time of day or night.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to partner with such a well-respected brand, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate and grow together.”

Privately owned by businessman Alan Watson, Barron McCann provides IT services to customers throughout the United Kingdom and Europe, with 300 employees supporting more than 21,000 sites.

As well as working with leading international hospitality, cinema and quick service restaurant chains, Barron McCann also has clients across the retail and charity sectors and has recently announced a move into the EV charging industry. Earlier this year the firm acquired Nottingham-based Retail Assist - whose clients include Selfridges and Harvey Nichols – ensuring it provides a wider and more diverse portfolio of leading services.