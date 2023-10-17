Horsforth small business wins national award
and live on Freeview channel 276
Founded in October 2016 by Dave Nixon, a coffee enthusiast with a deep passion for all things java, Pebble and Pine has quickly become synonymous with exceptional coffee experiences.
“With what started as a side hustle alongside his IT career back in 2016 due to his love for coffee, the business quickly grew so much so that he had to resign from his position and become a full time coffee roaster just as the world went into lockdown in 2020,” explained a spokesperson for the company.
“Since then Dave and his small team have grown a community of coffee lovers and likes nothing more than to roast the perfect beans fresh to order for his customers all over the UK.”
The award of ‘Best Roast to Order Coffee in England’ in The Perfect Gift Awards 2023 by Luxe, was made even more special as they were nominated by one of Pebble and Pine’s satisfied customers.
"In a world filled with generic, forgettable coffee, Pebble and Pine stands as a shining example of what a small business with passion and dedication can achieve,” added the spokesperson.