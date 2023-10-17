Horsforth small business wins national award

Horsforth company Pebble and Pine has earned a prestigious award that speaks volumes about their commitment to delivering top-notch coffee.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Founded in October 2016 by Dave Nixon, a coffee enthusiast with a deep passion for all things java, Pebble and Pine has quickly become synonymous with exceptional coffee experiences.

“With what started as a side hustle alongside his IT career back in 2016 due to his love for coffee, the business quickly grew so much so that he had to resign from his position and become a full time coffee roaster just as the world went into lockdown in 2020,” explained a spokesperson for the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Since then Dave and his small team have grown a community of coffee lovers and likes nothing more than to roast the perfect beans fresh to order for his customers all over the UK.”

Dave Nixon of Pebble and Pine

The award of ‘Best Roast to Order Coffee in England’ in The Perfect Gift Awards 2023 by Luxe, was made even more special as they were nominated by one of Pebble and Pine’s satisfied customers.