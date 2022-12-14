The collision occurred on the A6120 Broadway at A65 New Road Side, known as Horsforth roundabout. Police were called at 8:54am (December 14) and have confirmed the level of injury is not clear but that there looks to be one person with minor injuries.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Call was received at 8:54am. Report of 3 vehicle collision. The details of level of injury is not clear but looks to be one person with minor injuries.” An update on AA’s incidents map read: “Queueing traffic and restrictions due to crash on A6120 Broadway at A65 New Road Side (Horsforth roundabout). On the roundabout.”