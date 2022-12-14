Horsforth New Road Side crash: Traffic chaos in Leeds after three-vehicle crash on busy roundabout
A crash on a busy Leeds roundabout involving three vehicles has led to queueing traffic and restrictions.
The collision occurred on the A6120 Broadway at A65 New Road Side, known as Horsforth roundabout. Police were called at 8:54am (December 14) and have confirmed the level of injury is not clear but that there looks to be one person with minor injuries.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Call was received at 8:54am. Report of 3 vehicle collision. The details of level of injury is not clear but looks to be one person with minor injuries.” An update on AA’s incidents map read: “Queueing traffic and restrictions due to crash on A6120 Broadway at A65 New Road Side (Horsforth roundabout). On the roundabout.”