The collision, on the A1620 Horsforth New Road near Rodley, happened shortly before 5pm on Monday (February 12).

Two women and a man were rushed to hospital, as well as the baby.

But sadly, West Yorkshire Police confirmed yesterday that the baby has since died in hospital.

One tribute posted online said: "Terrible that this has happened, hope the little baby will be able to recover, and that everyone in hospital will get better soon."

Another added: "Poor little baby taken in horrific circumstances. Thinking of their family at this difficult time."

A third tribute said: "Rest in peace little angel. Not had the chance to be able to grow up, go to school, get married, have a family. Thoughts are with the parents and family at this sad time. It made me cry to hear this news."

The crash involved a Vauxhall Vivaro van travelling northbound, which was in a head-on collision with a Toyota Auris.

A 54-year-old man who was driving the Vivaro was arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving. He was released on bail on Wednesday as enquiries continued.