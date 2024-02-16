Horsforth New Road Rodley: Tributes paid to four-month-old baby who died after 'horrific' crash on Leeds road
and live on Freeview channel 276
The collision, on the A1620 Horsforth New Road near Rodley, happened shortly before 5pm on Monday (February 12).
Two women and a man were rushed to hospital, as well as the baby.
But sadly, West Yorkshire Police confirmed yesterday that the baby has since died in hospital.
One tribute posted online said: "Terrible that this has happened, hope the little baby will be able to recover, and that everyone in hospital will get better soon."
Another added: "Poor little baby taken in horrific circumstances. Thinking of their family at this difficult time."
A third tribute said: "Rest in peace little angel. Not had the chance to be able to grow up, go to school, get married, have a family. Thoughts are with the parents and family at this sad time. It made me cry to hear this news."
The crash involved a Vauxhall Vivaro van travelling northbound, which was in a head-on collision with a Toyota Auris.
A 54-year-old man who was driving the Vivaro was arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving. He was released on bail on Wednesday as enquiries continued.
Those who witnessed the collision, or who has footage that could assist the investigation, has been asked to call 101 or contact police using the force's website, quoting 13240081077.