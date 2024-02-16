Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Horsforth New Road Rodley: Tributes paid to four-month-old baby who died after 'horrific' crash on Leeds road

Tributes have been paid after the tragic death of a four-month-old baby in a crash in Leeds.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 16th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The collision, on the A1620 Horsforth New Road near Rodley, happened shortly before 5pm on Monday (February 12).

Two women and a man were rushed to hospital, as well as the baby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But sadly, West Yorkshire Police confirmed yesterday that the baby has since died in hospital.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

One tribute posted online said: "Terrible that this has happened, hope the little baby will be able to recover, and that everyone in hospital will get better soon."

Another added: "Poor little baby taken in horrific circumstances. Thinking of their family at this difficult time."

A third tribute said: "Rest in peace little angel. Not had the chance to be able to grow up, go to school, get married, have a family. Thoughts are with the parents and family at this sad time. It made me cry to hear this news."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The crash involved a Vauxhall Vivaro van travelling northbound, which was in a head-on collision with a Toyota Auris.

A 54-year-old man who was driving the Vivaro was arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving. He was released on bail on Wednesday as enquiries continued.

Those who witnessed the collision, or who has footage that could assist the investigation, has been asked to call 101 or contact police using the force's website, quoting 13240081077.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police