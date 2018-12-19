Horse reunited with owner after visit to Sowerby Bridge pub

Sowerby bridge residents had to look twice when a horse trotted into a beer garden this morning.

Police responded to reports of a horse wandering in Warley and later Sowerby Bridge in the early hours.

It was eventually stopped outside the Bull On The Bridge pub. Police have since taken the horse into care and are appealing for its owner to come forward.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The horse, which is not tagged, was reported running in the road in the Warley area and was eventually located safe and well near to the Bull On The Bridge Pub, Sowerby Bridge.

"The horse was wearing a green blanket but this was ripped."

West Yorkshire Police later confirmed that the horse had been reunited with its owner.