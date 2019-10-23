Homes left with no water in Leeds due to burst main
Homes have been left with no water in Leeds due to a burst main.
The burst, in LS7, has left residents with 'no water' or 'low pressure', Yorkshire Water said.
In a tweet, the company said: "#LS7 #HarrietStreet We are onsite repairing a burst, apologies for any inconvenience but some properties may experience low pressure or no water. Thanks in advance for your patience."
On a service map online, an outage notice read: "We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water due to urgent repairs.
"We will finish repairs as soon as possible.
"Once restored, water may be cloudy or discoloured, this will return to normal shortly after and you can help clear this by running your tap for a few minutes."
Yorkshire Water are on site dealing with the issue, they confirmed.