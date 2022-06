The issue was first reported by Yorkshire Water shortly before 11.15am.

A number of properties in the city centre, Larkhill Walk and Gledhow have been affected.

In a statement issued on Twitter, a Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: "A number of properties will be without water whilst essential repairs are carried out in the area.

Homes in the city centre, Larkhill Walk and Gledhow have been affected