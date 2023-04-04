News you can trust since 1890
Holbeck fire: Firefighters rush to Leeds property to tackle dryer fire in basement

Two fire crews rushed to a property in Leeds after a fire started in the basement.

By Charles Gray
Published 4th Apr 2023, 08:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 09:04 BST

Crews from Leeds and Hunslet were called to the scene of the fire, which was caused by a dryer, on Euston Mount in Holbeck at 9.52pm last night (Monday).

In their log of the incident, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “4 breathing apparatus, 2 hose reels and positive pressure ventilation used by fire service personnel for smoke clearance.

"Property was fitted with working smoke alarms at time of incident.”

Two crews were called to the property fire on Euston Bank in Holbeck, Leeds, on Monday night. Photo: GoogleTwo crews were called to the property fire on Euston Bank in Holbeck, Leeds, on Monday night. Photo: Google
Two crews were called to the property fire on Euston Bank in Holbeck, Leeds, on Monday night. Photo: Google
