Holbeck fire: Firefighters rush to Leeds property to tackle dryer fire in basement
Two fire crews rushed to a property in Leeds after a fire started in the basement.
By Charles Gray
Published 4th Apr 2023, 08:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 09:04 BST
Crews from Leeds and Hunslet were called to the scene of the fire, which was caused by a dryer, on Euston Mount in Holbeck at 9.52pm last night (Monday).
In their log of the incident, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “4 breathing apparatus, 2 hose reels and positive pressure ventilation used by fire service personnel for smoke clearance.
"Property was fitted with working smoke alarms at time of incident.”