HMP Wakefield: Bomb squad called to prison as police told 'suspicious item' found in cell
A bomb squad was called to HMP Wakefield after police were told that a “suspicious item” had been found in a cell.
The incident, reported shortly after 10am this morning (August 14), related to the high-profile jail on Love Lane.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A cordon was put in place while enquiries were carried out to assess the item.
“EOD attended the scene and have confirmed that the item poses no risk, and the cordon has been lifted.”
