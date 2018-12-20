HMP Leeds Christmas lunch menu for prisoners

Inmates at HMP Leeds in Armley will be having a festive meal behind bars on Christmas Day.

However the Ministry of Justice has said that there is no extra budget for the Christmas Dinner.

Prisoners will be tucking into a Christmas Dinner behind bars on Christmas Day

More than 1,000 prisoners are held at the Victorian prison in Armley, and they could be tucking into turkey with all the trimmings this Christmas Day, as long as it doesn't go over budget.

In previous years there has been a Halal Beef option as well as a vegetarian pie and a fish option.

Prison Governors have a budget of £2.02 per prisoner per day for meals, and governors decide locally how to spend it and whether or not to budget in a festive meal.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice said: "Meals in prisons over Christmas and New Year are paid for from within the existing budget and at no extra cost to the taxpayer.

"The daily allowance for a prisoner is £2.02 per day. In line with the new increased financial responsibilities Governors now have, and within the overall prison budget, what is actually spent on food for prisoners per day, including meals for religious occasions, is a decision made locally."

Read more: Damning report finds HMP Leeds is overcrowded

Menus from HMP Leeds in previous years have included turkey, pigs in blankets, Christmas pudding and Salmon en croute.

Sample HMP Leeds Christmas Day Lunch Menu

1. Vegetarian Peppered Steak Pie

2. Salmon and dill en croute

3. Sliced Turkey x 2

4. Halal Roast Beef x 2

All served with roast potatoes, sprouts, carrots, stuffing ball

Yorkshire pudding and gravy

Option of three pigs in blankets.

Dessert;

Fresh Fruit

Xmas pudding & Custard

Yoghurt

Read more: The most notorious inmates at Yorkshire's high security prison