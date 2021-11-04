Hit and run driver who injured pedestrian is sought by police
A hit and run driver who injured a pedestrian in Wakefield is being sought by police.
The 42-year-old man was walking on Stanley Road, Wakefield, when it is reported he was struck by what was believed to be a red car at around 8.20am on Tuesday (Nov 2).
The car failed to stop at the scene.
The man suffered leg injuries and went to hospital, but has since been discharged.
Police said enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and speak to the driver.
Anyone with information who witnessed the collision or saw a red car in or around Stanley Road at the time of the incident is asked to contact PC 1162 Newton on 101, quoting reference number 13210563090.
