Heroes who saved heart attack Wakefield mum's life on M1 motorway are commended

A MEMBER of the public and police who helped save a Wakefield woman's life after she suffered a massive heart attack while driving on the M1 have been commended for their actions.

Kerry Draycott was travelling with her family when she fell ill on April 30 2017.

Her husband Ryan stopped the car and began immediate CPR, whilst also trying to phone an ambulance and look after his young children.

PC Craig Bould from West Yorkshire Police's dog support unit had just finished his shift at the nearby Carr Gate Policing complex and saw what was happening.

He stopped to provide assistance before the ambulance arrived.

Member of the public Christopher Barker from Goole, was also travelling down the motorway with his family and pulled over to offer his help.

Minutes later, PC Daniel Baldwin was dispatched to the incident and was able to give further support to Ryan and the children.

Kerry was subsequently taken to Pinderfields Hospital in a critical condition.

Over 12 months on and she is making significant progress with her recovery.

On Thursday (May 24) all of those involved received Operational Support Commendations for their part in helping Kerry during this life threatening emergency.

West Yorkshire Police, Chief Inspector Mark Bownass handed over the certificates at the presentation.

He said: “Had it not been for the intervention of those present on the day, it is highly likely that Kerry would not have survived.

“This presentation was really an opportunity for her to thank all those who helped her and her family on the day.

“She was able to give each of them their certificates of commendation and to recognise the public spirited attitude of all those concerned.”