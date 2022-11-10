Historic England has released its Heritage at Risk Register for 2022 and Ledston Hall is no longer on the list after being saved. One church has been added to the Register which is a summary of the critical health of some of England’s most historic landmarks.

Ledston Hall has elements dating from as far back as the Middle Ages, with the oldest aspect of the hall being the chapel which was built by monks from Pontefract in the 12th century. The Grade I listed building, according to Go Visit Yorkshire , has changed hands many times in its history before it was acquired by the Whelers at the turn of the 18th century. It is now in the care of The Wheler Foundation .

Added to the 2022 register is the Church of St Agnes. The church is located on Stoney Rock Lane and according to Historic England is “in poor condition, the slates slipping and with extensive water ingress against the gable walls. As a result, the interior is cold and damp and there are areas of falling plaster. The heating system has failed.”

The Heritage at Risk Register 2022 reveals that in Yorkshire there are 529 landmarks at risk of neglect, decay or inappropriate change. Of those there are 104 buildings/structures, 60 places of worship, 298 Archaeology, 11 parks and gardens, 2 battlefields and 54 conservation areas.

In Yorkshire 10 sites have been added to the register because of concerns about their condition. They are at risk of being lost forever as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.

The Leeds and West Yorkshire sites removed from the Heritage at Risk register

Malt House, Crigglestone, Wakefield

Ledston Hall, Leeds

The Leeds and West Yorkshire sites added to the Heritage at Risk register

